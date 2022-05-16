Fargo police arrest man suspected of attempting to break into bank with rocks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man was arrested Monday after causing thousands of dollars in damages to a Bell Bank in Fargo.

Just before 8:30 a.m. on May 16, Fargo Police received reports of someone throwing rocks at the windows of Bell Bank at 3100 13th Avenue South.

After responding to the scene, 41-year-old Jeremy Wayne Peterson was arrested. Authorities say Peterson has no permanent address. He was not able to get into the facility, but caused damage estimated to be between $10,000-$15,000.

Peterson was arrested on four counts of terrorizing, one count of criminal mischief, one count of reckless endangerment, one count of attempted robbery and one count of an assault on a security officer.

Peterson was medically-cleared at a local healthcare facility and is being held in the Cass County Jail.

No employees or customers were hurt. Bell Bank’s drive up window is temporarily closed at this location. The incident remains under investigation.

