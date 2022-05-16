19-year-old stabbed to death in Cass Lake

CASS LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 19-year-old man is dead in rural Cass Lake, MN after a stabbing. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that on May 14th at 9:35 PM, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a medical situation at a residence on Waboose Trail NW in Pike Bay Township.

Deputies arrived on scene and learned that a victim was suffering from a stab wound and immediately initiated first aid and lifesaving efforts. The victim was transported via ambulance to Cass Lake Indian Health Services where additional lifesaving efforts were performed. He was later pronounced dead.

An investigation was initiated, and a suspect was identified. A 34-year-old man was taken into custody and was also treated for medical needs with formal charges pending. The investigation is ongoing.

Names are being withheld at this time pending notification of family members.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.