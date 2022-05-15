Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Shredding Event
Advertisement

Various Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers gummies recalled for ‘thin metal strands’

The company that produces Skittles, Starburst and Lifesavers has issued a recall for a variety...
The company that produces Skittles, Starburst and Lifesavers has issued a recall for a variety of its gummy candies.(FDA)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The candy company that makes Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers is recalling a variety of the gummy versions of the candies, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Mars Wrigley Confectionery announced the voluntary recall Friday because of the potential presence of a “very thin metal strand embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag.”

The company said it received reports from consumers alerting them to the matter. There have been no illnesses reported from it as of May 15.

The products were manufactured by a third party and distributed in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, according to Mars Wrigley.

The candy company said it is working with retailers to address the issue. If you have bought any of these products, you are urged to dispose of them and not eat them.

For a full list of the recalled candy, visit the FDA’s website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BREAKING NEWS
Body pulled from Otter Tail River in Fergus Falls
Body recovered from Red River
GFPD recover body found in Red River
Farm equipment waiting to be used in Arthur, ND.
‘North Dakota is the land of extremes’: Weather causing challenges for local farmers
Lone Star tick (Source: Al Jazeera)
‘It’s a tick disease. It’s not like Lyme disease. It’s very different.’: Pelican Rapids woman says to beware of lone star tick in area
Joshua Franklin, 29
UPDATE: Grand Forks man charged, suspected of cutting roommate’s neck

Latest News

Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
Authorities: 1 killed, 4 hurt in California church shooting
A camper is knocked over in Battle Lake, MN after a storm rolled through on May 12, 2022.
National Weather Service - Grand Forks confirms 6 tornadoes from May 12 storm
Hundreds of people gathered outside Fargo City Hall in support of keeping abortion legal.
Hundreds gather outside for abortion rally at Fargo City Hall
Body recovered from Red River
GFPD recover body found in Red River