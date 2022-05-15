Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Shredding Event
Advertisement

School resource officer accidentally runs over student, Ala. sheriff says

By Kelsey Duncan and Gray News staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 12:55 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A school resource officer is on paid administrative leave after he accidentally ran over a student on Thursday afternoon, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff.

An eighth grade student at Central High School in Florence, Alabama, was injured after being run over by the school resource officer during a mock “dangers of prom” driving under the influence demonstration.

Sheriff Rick Singleton told WAFF the student was lying on the pavement as part of the mock demonstration when the officer backed up the vehicle, not realizing the student was there.

A student was also inside the patrol car at the time of the incident.

According to Singleton, the injured student was airlifted to a Birmingham hospital to treat her injuries.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating this case. The school resource officer has since been placed on paid administrative leave.

Copyright 2022 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miltona, Minnesota
Photo Gallery: May 12 Storms
A silo was damaged in Wahpeton, ND after a storm rolled through on May 12, 2022.
Reports of damage across North Dakota and Minnesota after round of severe weather
Flooding
UPDATE: Evacuations previously advised in Barnes county near dam
Jordan Simeon was last seen in Arkansas waiting for a tow truck on Mar. 6.
UPDATE: ‘I just want to know that he’s safe’: Missing Fargo man last seen in Arkansas
Lone Star tick (Source: Al Jazeera)
‘It’s a tick disease. It’s not like Lyme disease. It’s very different.’: Pelican Rapids woman says to beware of lone star tick in area

Latest News

Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
Fresno police said the suspect vehicle is a newer model, silver, full-size Chevy Silverado with...
Police arrest man accused of striking woman, dragging body 8 miles
Hundreds of people gathered outside Fargo City Hall in support of keeping abortion legal.
Hundreds gather outside for abortion rally at Fargo City Hall
Body recovered from Red River
GFPD recover body found in Red River