National Weather Service - Grand Forks confirms 6 tornadoes from May 12 storm

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The National Weather Service in Grand Forks confirmed that six tornadoes had touched down in their coverage area during the May 12 storm. These twisters ranged from EF-0 to EF-2.

The first tornado was an EF-1 that landed in Charlesville, MN and lasted three minutes in Grant County. It ended in Elbow Lake, MN and had reached estimated winds of 100 mph. NWS-GF reported that several tree limbs were broken.

The second tornado started and finished in Le Mars, ND out in Richland County. The EF-1 twister lasted three minutes around 7:10 p.m. and left tree limbs broken. The speed was estimated around 100 mph.

The third tornado was an EF-2 in Wilkin County at speeds around 115 mph. It started around 7:16 p.m. and lasted nine minutes as it touched down in Tenney, MN and ended in Campbell, MN. The damage was significant as 23 power poles were either cracked or snapped in the damage path. Some garage doors were blown in and some trees were uprooted. Falling trees also contributed to damage to homes in the area. Also, large grain bins at the Campbell elevator complex were partially caved in.

The fourth tornado was an EF-1 out in Battle Lake, MN in Otter Tail County. This lasted for three minutes at 7:31 p.m. and flipped a single-wide trailer while some trees were snapped or uprooted. Also, roofing was blown off of a storage unit near the airport.

The fifth tornado was an EF-0 water spout at around 85 mph in Otter Tail County on the West Mason Lake. This twister lasted only a minute in Clitherall, MN around 7:40 p.m. and left broken tree branches.

The last tornado was an EF-2 in Wadena County with speeds around 115 mph. The twister lasted around 18 minutes at 7:53 p.m., touching down in Verndale, MN and ending in Sebeka, MN. There were numerous snapped power poles, numerous trees were snapped or uprooted and multiple homes and vehicles were damaged. Also, barns and farms were hit, with roofing and side panels were blown off.

Some of these tornadoes are still being evaluated by the National Weather Service.

