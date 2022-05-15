Hundreds gather outside for abortion rally at Fargo City Hall

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hundreds of people gathered outside the Fargo City Hall for an abortion rally. It was one of many that happened across the U.S. as the debate continues over the controversial topic.

“I think the turnout is absolutely amazing it just proves that people want legal, accessible abortion, and that’s why we’re here tonight.” said Madison Ziegler, a grassroots organizer for Planned Parenthood.

There was also a small group of pro-life protestors out at city hall.

“We’re going to be out there and we’re going to be active, and we’re going to fight for what we believe in.” said Jeremiah Moore, pro-life protestor.

The nation has once again become entangled in the discussion over abortion after a leaked draft came from the U.S. Supreme Court, that could spell the end of Roe V. Wade, which has stood for decades.

“It was a shock, but not a surprise at all. We’ve been preparing for this.” said Caitlin Wachsmuth, who is part of the North Dakota WIN Access Fund.

“I want that to be known that there’s not just one side, everyone should be open minded to both sides of the issue and that’s what we’re here to do.” said Moore.

Certainly there hasn’t been any decision set in stone for Roe V. Wade by the Supreme Court, but that hasn’t stopped emotions and opinions from coming to the forefront.

“The message is resonating with people, it is showing what we want our rights and we want them now.” said Ziegler.

“Communicate to both sides of the aisle that this is very, very hot and controversial issue but to remain civil, to remain charitable and to remain respectful.” said McKenzie McCoy, the executive director of North Dakota Right to Life.

This was part of hundreds of rallies that took place in the nation. On Saturday, there were other rallies held in Bismarck, Minot and Grand Forks.

