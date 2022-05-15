Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Shredding Event
Advertisement

Hundreds gather outside for abortion rally at Fargo City Hall

By Aaron Walling
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hundreds of people gathered outside the Fargo City Hall for an abortion rally. It was one of many that happened across the U.S. as the debate continues over the controversial topic.

“I think the turnout is absolutely amazing it just proves that people want legal, accessible abortion, and that’s why we’re here tonight.” said Madison Ziegler, a grassroots organizer for Planned Parenthood.

There was also a small group of pro-life protestors out at city hall.

“We’re going to be out there and we’re going to be active, and we’re going to fight for what we believe in.” said Jeremiah Moore, pro-life protestor.

The nation has once again become entangled in the discussion over abortion after a leaked draft came from the U.S. Supreme Court, that could spell the end of Roe V. Wade, which has stood for decades.

“It was a shock, but not a surprise at all. We’ve been preparing for this.” said Caitlin Wachsmuth, who is part of the North Dakota WIN Access Fund.

“I want that to be known that there’s not just one side, everyone should be open minded to both sides of the issue and that’s what we’re here to do.” said Moore.

Certainly there hasn’t been any decision set in stone for Roe V. Wade by the Supreme Court, but that hasn’t stopped emotions and opinions from coming to the forefront.

“The message is resonating with people, it is showing what we want our rights and we want them now.” said Ziegler.

“Communicate to both sides of the aisle that this is very, very hot and controversial issue but to remain civil, to remain charitable and to remain respectful.” said McKenzie McCoy, the executive director of North Dakota Right to Life.

This was part of hundreds of rallies that took place in the nation. On Saturday, there were other rallies held in Bismarck, Minot and Grand Forks.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miltona, Minnesota
Photo Gallery: May 12 Storms
A silo was damaged in Wahpeton, ND after a storm rolled through on May 12, 2022.
Reports of damage across North Dakota and Minnesota after round of severe weather
Flooding
UPDATE: Evacuations previously advised in Barnes county near dam
Jordan Simeon was last seen in Arkansas waiting for a tow truck on Mar. 6.
UPDATE: ‘I just want to know that he’s safe’: Missing Fargo man last seen in Arkansas
Lone Star tick (Source: Al Jazeera)
‘It’s a tick disease. It’s not like Lyme disease. It’s very different.’: Pelican Rapids woman says to beware of lone star tick in area

Latest News

Body recovered from Red River
GFPD recover body found in Red River
BREAKING NEWS
Body pulled from Otter Tail River in Fergus Falls
Valley News Live Weather at 6:00PM Saturday May 14
Valley News Live Weather at 6:00PM Saturday May 14
Farm equipment waiting to be used in Arthur, ND.
‘North Dakota is the land of extremes’: Weather causing challenges for local farmers