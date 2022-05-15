GFPD recover body found in Red River

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Police tells us a body was recovered from the Red River around 6 pm today.

They said the body was extracted at the North Forks Boat Landing.

A witness said there was a body stuck in the trees in the water.

Police got the deceased out, and they are waiting for the coroner to give details and identify them.

