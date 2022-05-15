GFPD recover body found in Red River

Contests
A witness said there was a body stuck in the trees in the water.
By Alix Larsen
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Police tells us a body was recovered from the Red River around 6 pm today.

They said the body was extracted at the North Forks Boat Landing.

A witness said there was a body stuck in the trees in the water.

Police got the deceased out, and they are waiting for the coroner to give details and identify them.

Stick with Valley News Live as we learn more.

