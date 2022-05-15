More Clouds... Less Wind Monday

MONDAY - TUESDAY: We start the work week with partly cludy skies and cooler temps. Highs on Monday warm into the 50s to near 60. Temperatures Tuesday are looking to hover in that 60 degree range for most. Clouds increase on Tuesday, along with the chance of some rain later in the day.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: The chance of rain and some storms returns on Wednesday. At this point, it looks like the best chance of the rain comes in the PM hours. Highs Wednesday warm into the 60s and low 70s for most. Widespread rain is most likely overnight Wednesday through Thursday, with temperatures only warming into the 50s and 60s on Thursday. Thunderstorms may also develop on Thursday. The area we are watching as of now for potential severe thunderstorms is the far southern edge of our vieweing area and into Lakes Country of Minnesota. Large hail would be a predominant risk, though it is too early to disregard all severe hazards including a tornado.

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: For Friday, temperatures cool way back into the 40s, with additional showers under mostly cloudy skies. A couple of our longer range forecast models indicate that some wintry-type precipitation may mix in but it is too soon to know for sure. We do know that temperatures will be in the 30s by Saturday morning on the colder backside of Thursday’s storm system. Saturday remains on the cool side with temperatures only expected to only be into the upper 40s and low 50s. There is a slight chance of a shower on Saturday and Sunday but they would be quite isolated. The good news is that temperatures rebound back to the upper 50s and low 60s by Sunday despite a cold start in the mid 30s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 45. High: 63.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance of showers, mainly PM. Low: 44. High: 61.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Warmer. PM showers and perhaps thunder. Low: 48. High: 73.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and thunderstorms. Low: 54. High: 65.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and much cooler. Chance of showers. Steady or falling temps. Low: 46. High: 47.

SATURDAY: Cold morning. Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 36. High: 51

SUNDAY: Another cold morning. Mostly sunny & warmer afternoon. Low: 35. High: 60.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.