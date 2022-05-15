Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Shredding Event
Advertisement

Authorities: 1 killed, 4 hurt in California church shooting

Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.(None)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) — One person was killed and four others were critically wounded in a shooting Sunday at a Southern California church, authorities said.

The shooting happened at Geneva Presbyterian Church in the city of Laguna Woods, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter.

Deputies detained one person and recovered a weapon, the department said.

A fifth injured person suffered minor injuries, officials said.

All the victims were adults.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BREAKING NEWS
Body pulled from Otter Tail River in Fergus Falls
Body recovered from Red River
GFPD recover body found in Red River
Farm equipment waiting to be used in Arthur, ND.
‘North Dakota is the land of extremes’: Weather causing challenges for local farmers
Lone Star tick (Source: Al Jazeera)
‘It’s a tick disease. It’s not like Lyme disease. It’s very different.’: Pelican Rapids woman says to beware of lone star tick in area
Joshua Franklin, 29
UPDATE: Grand Forks man charged, suspected of cutting roommate’s neck

Latest News

The company that produces Skittles, Starburst and Lifesavers has issued a recall for a variety...
Various Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers gummies recalled for ‘thin metal strands’
A camper is knocked over in Battle Lake, MN after a storm rolled through on May 12, 2022.
National Weather Service - Grand Forks confirms 6 tornadoes from May 12 storm
Hundreds of people gathered outside Fargo City Hall in support of keeping abortion legal.
Hundreds gather outside for abortion rally at Fargo City Hall
Body recovered from Red River
GFPD recover body found in Red River