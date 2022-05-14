Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Shredding Event
Advertisement

Small plane crashes on bridge near Miami, striking an SUV

A small plane has crashed on a bridge near Miami, striking an SUV and bursting into flames.
A small plane has crashed on a bridge near Miami, striking an SUV and bursting into flames.(WSVN via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A small plane has crashed on a bridge near Miami, striking an SUV and bursting into flames.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported the single-engine Cessna 172 lost power just before Saturday’s crash.

Social media posts showed the plane burning on the bridge.

Drone video showed the plane crumpled on the Haulover Inlet Bridge with a damaged SUV nearby.

A man can be seen on the video scrambling from the plane and being helped away by others just before the aircraft was engulfed in flames.

The Miami Herald reported at least one person was taken to a hospital, but there were no known fatalities.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miltona, Minnesota
Photo Gallery: May 12 Storms
A silo was damaged in Wahpeton, ND after a storm rolled through on May 12, 2022.
Reports of damage across North Dakota and Minnesota after round of severe weather
Flooding
UPDATE: Evacuations previously advised in Barnes county near dam
Jordan Simeon was last seen in Arkansas waiting for a tow truck on Mar. 6.
UPDATE: ‘I just want to know that he’s safe’: Missing Fargo man last seen in Arkansas
Henning Barn Fire
UPDATE: Large barn fire kills 1,000 goats

Latest News

Protesters rally in Cadman Plaza during an abortion rights demonstration, Saturday, May 14,...
Abortion rights backers rally in anger over post-Roe future
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with the U.S. Senate delegation led by Sen. Mitch...
McConnell, GOP senators meet Zelenskyy in surprise Kyiv stop
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
At least 8 dead in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket
Protesters gather for the "Ban Off Our Bodies" rally in St. Paul, Minnesota. (WCCO)
AERIALS: Protesters gather for 'Ban Off Our Bodies' rally in St. Paul, Minnesota