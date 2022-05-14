‘North Dakota is the land of extremes’: Weather causing challenges for local farmers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Farmers in North Dakota for the past few years have faced some extreme weather, ranging from droughts to flooded fields. This spring has put some roadblocks in the way as they prepare to plant their seeds.

“We haven’t been able to get started at all so we’ve just been, stay in the yard, work on equipment, trying to pass the time and do what we can because all of our fields have been too wet to get in, we haven’t planted anything as of yet.” said Kevin Skunes, a farmer in Arthur, ND.

While this planting season has been a challenge for farmers, some have pointed out that previous years were much worse. Skunes said that back in 1974, his dad didn’t even start until June. Recently, he pointed out in 2020 the conditions weren’t ideal either.

“Two years ago, in 2020, we didn’t plant any corn until 18th of May that year so, this isn’t extremely late, but it’s getting very late.” said Skunes.

Other farmers in Cass County are preparing to get ready for the planting season. Brandon Lindstrom, a farmer in Amenia, is ready to get out there and plant the fields. He is also having a positive mentality the challenges that he is facing this year.

“We do the best we can, it’s best not to stress out about things you can’t control and focus on the things you can.” said Lindstrom.

Lindstrom also added the drought the state faced last summer helped offset the recent rainfalls. This helped the fields from becoming waterlogged.

“North Dakota is the land of extremes, we would be a lot worse off right now if it were not for the drought last year, room to spare in the dirt to hold water.” said Lindstrom.

Farmers are hoping that they can get some planting done before more rain falls in the area.

