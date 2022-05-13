Still Breezy Sunday with Spotty Sprinkles

SUNDAY: A shower or sprinkle is possibe Sunday, but nothing substantial by any means. Temperatures on Sunday afternoon warm to near average, in the upper 60s south. We will have a breeze out of the west-northwest gusting near 30 mph. The good news is that skies are looking to stay on the clear side for the Total Lunar Eclipse!

MONDAY - TUESDAY: We start the work week with partly cludy skies and cooler temps. Highs on Monday warm into the 50s to near 60. Temperatures Tuesday are looking to hover in that 60 degree range for most. Clouds increase on Tuesday, along with the chance of some rain later in the day.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: The chance of rain and some storms returns on Wednesday. At this point, it looks like the best chance of the rain comes in the PM hours. Highs Wednesday warm into the 60s and low 70s for most. Widespread rain is most likely overnight Wednesday through Thursday, with temperatures only warming into the 50s and 60s on Thursday. For Friday, temperatures cool back into the 50s, with the chance of some lingering showers under mostly cloudy skies

SATURDAY: Saturday stays on the cool side with temperatures only expected to warm into the low to mid 50s. There is a slight chance of a shower on Saturday but nothing widespread.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible. Breezy. Low: 47. High: 67.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 45. High: 60.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance of showers, mainly PM. Low: 44. High: 61.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Warmer. PM showers and perhaps thunder. Low: 48. High: 73.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Low: 54. High: 65.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. Chance of a few showers. Low: 46. High: 55.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool. Slight chance of a shower. Low: 40. High: 54.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.