Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Shredding Event
Advertisement

School counselor killed by ex-husband in apparent murder-suicide, authorities say

Authorities in Nebraska are investigating the death of a school counselor, Angie Miller, and...
Authorities in Nebraska are investigating the death of a school counselor, Angie Miller, and her ex-husband.(Broken Bow Public Schools)
By KNOP Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP/Gray News) - Authorities in Nebraska are investigating a deadly shooting where a school counselor was killed, reportedly by her ex-husband.

KNOP reports the Nebraska State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies were called earlier this week to a home to investigate a possible homicide.

Authorities said the body of Angie Miller, 45, was found in the home, and they identified her ex-husband Ryan Miller, 47, as a primary person of interest.

Investigators later learned of a location where Ryan Miller often went and reported troopers located his body in a pasture with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Angie Miller was a school counselor at North Park Elementary School and a mother to three children.

The Nebraska State Patrol reports the shooting remains under investigation and urged anyone with further information to call 308-535-8270.

Copyright 2022 KNOP via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends held a prayer service for 18 year-old Tyler Schaefer of Beulah, ND. Tyler...
Body of missing Beulah teen recovered from Knife River
A silo was damaged in Wahpeton, ND after a storm rolled through on May 12, 2022.
Reports of damage across North Dakota and Minnesota after round of severe weather
News - Two Alarm Fire Displaces Several People In South Fargo - May 12
UPDATE: Massive S. Fargo apartment fire displaces dozens of people
Miltona, Minnesota
Photo Gallery: May 12 Storms
Flooding
UPDATE: Evacuations previously advised in Barnes county near dam

Latest News

Power lines
Cities work to get power back
FILE - Former national security adviser Robert C. McFarlane gestures while testifying before...
Former national security adviser Robert McFarlane dies at 84
Flooding west of Horace
Valley News Live at 6pm- Rural Horace neighbors battling high water
President Joe Biden and leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) arrive...
Biden names envoy to SE Asia bloc, stressing US attention
Elon Musk tweets that his $44B deal to buy Twitter “temporarily on hold” pending new details on...
Musk puts Twitter buy on hold, casting doubt on $44B deal