Reports of damage across North Dakota and Minnesota after round of severe weather

A silo was damaged in Wahpeton, ND after a storm rolled through on May 12, 2022.
A silo was damaged in Wahpeton, ND after a storm rolled through on May 12, 2022.(Melodie LaTraille)
By Aaron Walling
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We are getting reports of damage across eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota after a round of severe weather. Strong storms brought in heavy winds and rain, while some areas saw hail.

If you have any photos or videos of the storm that passed through, share them to our website.

