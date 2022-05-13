Reports of damage across North Dakota and Minnesota after round of severe weather
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We are getting reports of damage across eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota after a round of severe weather. Strong storms brought in heavy winds and rain, while some areas saw hail.
