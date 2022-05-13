Contests
Power lines down in Wadena, power out in other areas

(Source: MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WADENA, MINN. (Valley News Live) -Authorities in Wadena County are warning people about downed power lines in the city of Wadena.

Officials say trees are also down in the city, blocking roads. The Wadena-Deer Creek School closed on Friday because of the power outage.

Multiple electric companies in the Wadena and Otter Tail County region are reporting thousands without power from storms.

