Power lines down in Wadena, power out in other areas

WADENA, MINN. (Valley News Live) -Authorities in Wadena County are warning people about downed power lines in the city of Wadena.

Officials say trees are also down in the city, blocking roads. The Wadena-Deer Creek School closed on Friday because of the power outage.

Multiple electric companies in the Wadena and Otter Tail County region are reporting thousands without power from storms.

