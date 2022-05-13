Multiple fire departments work to put out barn fire

HENNING, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews are on scene of a barn fire in Otter Tail County. The first call came in around 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 13.

The fire is on a property about 2 miles north of Henning, Minnesota. The original call indicated livestock were in the barn that was on fire. Just before the noon hour, firefighters were calling for more water as a second building with hay in it was also on fire.

Valley News Live has a reporter on scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.