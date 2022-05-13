Looting reported at site of Fargo apartment complex fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman displaced by an apartment complex fire in Fargo tells Valley News Live people broke in and stole items from tenants.

The Fargo Police Department responded to a report of a burglary in the 600 block of 11th Street South. Officers arrived on scene and took reports for the missing items. Other tenants in the complex were also notified.

Flames were seen shooting from the roof of the apartment building in the late night hours of May 11. It took crews around an hour to knock down the flames and nearly 30 people were displaced. Fargo Fire officials say the 12-unit complex will need extensive repairs before the tenants can move back in.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no suspects have been identified yet. Anyone with information should contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660 or submit an anonymous tip by texting “FARGOPD” and the tip to 847411.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.