Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Shredding Event
Advertisement

‘It’s a freakish-type incident’: Woman found dead in septic tank

Authorities in Florida said a 74-year-old woman was found dead in a septic tank in her front yard. (Source: WWSB)
By Rick Adams and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Florida officials said a 74-year-old woman was found dead in a septic tank in her front yard on Thursday.

North Port Police Department spokesperson Josh Taylor said authorities were called to the home, and they quickly realized that the woman was in the hole.

“It appeared to be a completely freakish-type incident that you would never think would happen,” Taylor said.

Authorities in Florida said a 74-year-old woman was found dead in a septic tank in her front...
Authorities in Florida said a 74-year-old woman was found dead in a septic tank in her front yard.(WWSB)

Martin Guffey, the owner of Martin Septic Service, told WWSB that many factors could have contributed to the woman’s death.

Officials said corrosion played a factor in Thursday’s tank collapse.

According to Guffey, Florida has around 2.4 million septic systems. He recommends that residents have their septic tanks serviced every three to five years.

North Port police said Thursday’s incident appeared accidental, but their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends held a prayer service for 18 year-old Tyler Schaefer of Beulah, ND. Tyler...
Body of missing Beulah teen recovered from Knife River
News - Two Alarm Fire Displaces Several People In South Fargo - May 12
UPDATE: Massive S. Fargo apartment fire displaces dozens of people
Brush mugshot
Former Moorhead social studies teacher arrested on child porn charges
A car crashes into a tree in front of a Fargo bank.
UPDATE: Driver taken to hospital after car smashes into tree
News - Lightning strike causes Detroit Lakes house fire
Report: Lightning strike causes Detroit Lakes house fire

Latest News

A silo was damaged in Wahpeton, ND after a storm rolled through on May 12, 2022.
Reports of damage across North Dakota and Minnesota after round of severe weather
A camper is knocked over in Battle Lake, MN after a storm rolled through on May 12, 2022.
May 12 severe weather in eastern North Dakota and Western Minnesota
Flipped semis on I-94 between Alexandria and Fergus Falls.
Eastbound I-94 closed near Alexandria due to overturned semis
Pet stores in Dallas will no longer be able to sell puppies and kittens due to a new ordinance...
Dallas bans sale of puppies, kittens at pet stores; ordinance to cut down on puppy mills