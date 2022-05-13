Contests
Highway Patrol warns high winds may affect travel

High wind
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol is urging drivers to travel with care on Friday, saying high winds across the state can affect travel.

Travel is restricted for high-profile, long-load type, and permitted over dimensional vehicles. North Dakota law restricts movement for these vehicles when wind or other conditions may cause the vehicle or attachment to swerve, whip, sway, or fail to follow in the path of the towing vehicle.

Federal regulations require drivers of commercial motor vehicles to slow down during hazardous weather conditions and stop operations altogether if conditions become dangerous.

You can access road and weather information by visiting the NDRoads website. The map has a feature that displays windspeeds reported by the National Weather Service.

