“The flood fight ain’t over!”: Rural Horace neighbors battling high water

HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Neighbors in rural Horace are continuing to fight floodwaters, and many worry they’ll be battling for at least two more weeks as the water has nowhere to go with nearby rivers and the West Fargo diversion continuing to overflow.

“Pray for us man, because we’re going to need it. The next couple of days is gonna get ugly!” Oscar Tronnes said.

The only way Tronnes and his family are able to get in and out of their property right now is via tractor, as deep floodwaters with a heavy current have them surrounded. Tronnes says with waters expected to rise, it’s likely they’ll have to switch over to a boat soon.

“I’m worried about the road eroding because it’s starting to get a little rough out there; it’s gotten a lot deeper. We’re definitely going to be a lot more vigilant the next couple of days,” he said.

More than a thousand sandbags are working hard to keep water out of Tronnes’ family’s home, which is the most he says they’ve ever had to lay at the property. He adds this is the worst he’s ever seen flooding at the property in more than 30 years.

“We have pumps working to keep water out of the yard, but we’re going to have to go higher on the bags because this wind is just.. It’s got two, three feet whitecaps in the middle out there and it’s just pushing everything our way a lot faster than we were hoping,” Tronnes said.

Tronnes says the property never flooded before the West Fargo Diversion was built years ago, but when that gets too full, the water has nowhere left to run but toward properties like his on the west side. He adds the flooding is likely only going to get worse when the Fargo diversion is built as they’ll once again be on the wrong side of flood relief.

“Scary thing is, usually it’s up for a week and then it’s down. I know we’re going to have this for at least a couple weeks,” he said. “The flood fight ain’t over for some of us in the country!”

Tronnes says horses were temporarily moved from the property on Thursday. Additional sandbags were laid at property early Friday afternoon, and so far so good, Tronnes says as the home is still dry.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.