Evacuations advised in Barnes county near dam

Flooding
Flooding(AP)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KATHRYN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People living by the Clausen Springs Dam near Kathryn are being told to evacuate.

There’s reportedly an issue with the dam failing and authorities are worried about potential flooding.

Officials with the county say an alert was sent to people living in the area late in the night of Thursday, May 12 into the early morning of Friday, May 13.

Few other details are available at this time.

