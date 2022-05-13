Entertainment lineup announced for RibFest in June

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - You know summer is here when you smell BBQ in the air and hear music coming from the FARGODOME parking lot.

The lineup was just announced for Happy Harry’s RibFest.

Wednesday, June 8: Granger Smith feat. Earl Dibbles Jr.

Thursday, June 9: Scott Stapp of Creed

Friday, June 10: Phil Vassar

Saturday, June 11: Firehouse

For more information go to www.happyharrysribfest.com or facebook.com/happyharrysribfest.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.