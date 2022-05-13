Entertainment lineup announced for RibFest in June
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - You know summer is here when you smell BBQ in the air and hear music coming from the FARGODOME parking lot.
The lineup was just announced for Happy Harry’s RibFest.
- Wednesday, June 8: Granger Smith feat. Earl Dibbles Jr.
- Thursday, June 9: Scott Stapp of Creed
- Friday, June 10: Phil Vassar
- Saturday, June 11: Firehouse
For more information go to www.happyharrysribfest.com or facebook.com/happyharrysribfest.
