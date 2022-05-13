Eastbound I-94 closed near Alexandria due to overturned semis

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Eastbound Interstate 94 is temporarily closed near Alexandria due to overturned semis from high winds. Motorists should use Exit 103 and follow the signed interstate alternate routes.

