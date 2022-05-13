Contests
Eastbound I-94 closed near Alexandria due to overturned semis

Flipped semis on I-94 between Alexandria and Fergus Falls.
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Eastbound Interstate 94 is temporarily closed near Alexandria due to overturned semis from high winds. Motorists should use Exit 103 and follow the signed interstate alternate routes.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

