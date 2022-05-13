Cities work to get power back

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Many in the Valley are dealing with the destruction the strong winds caused overnight.

“High winds, a lot of blown down trees, some roofs of buildings, houses, stuff like that, power lines down, just your typical storm damage stuff here,” said Mike Madsen, fire chief for Verndale fire department.

Verndale and Wadena are among the cities experiencing citywide power outages.

But utility’s superintendent for the city, David Evans says this situation isn’t new to the town.

“The community is pretty well prepared for storms, just going through one or not just but in 2010 the tornado came through so everybody was very safety conscious, they were in their basements,” said David Evans, utility’s superintendent for the city of Wadena.

While the city of Wadena restored its power at 5 am Friday morning, Verndale is still working to get things back up and running.

“People are in pretty good spirits I guess, a lot of work to be done, they’re out cutting trees and getting stuff cleaned up and doing what they can,” said Madsen.

Dan Carlisle, CEO of Todd Wadena Electric Coop says there were roughly 4,000 members who lost power in the storm, saying poles were broken, service masts damaged and they have even seen incidents of barn roofs blowing through their electric lines, completely wiping them out.

About half of the power has been restored and they’re hoping all lights are back on sometime Saturday.

And many first responders are still hard at work.

“The street department came and the police department, the sheriff’s department were out sustaining the damage, and everyone kind of reacted automatically,” said Evans.

The Salvation Army is offering food at Verndale fire hall for anyone impacted by the storm.

