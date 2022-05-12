West Fargo Baseball and Softball teams both leading EDC

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you look at the Eastern Dakota Conference standings, you’ll see the same school at the top of both the Baseball and Softball Leaderboards. The West Fargo Packers are leading the way in both sports this season. The Softball team has just a single loss, a one-run game with Moorhead on April 23rd. They bounced back in a big way, winning nine in a row since then.

“Our team is just really close. We have a really good dynamic.” said Junior Catcher Mara Lick of the Packer Softball team. “We try to do our best at practice to get better overall. We have a couple of new people playing different positions and I think they’ve really stepped up to it. I think we really just enjoy being together as a team.”

“We all have started or have at least played in a varsity game. That really helps because we know the pressure.” said Freshman Outfielder Katelyn Kackman. “Once we feel good we can get the bats going and it’s just that on-carrying energy that really pushes us all.”

The Baseball team is also on a winning streak. They’ve won five straight and are perfect in the EDC. Holding the slightest edge over Sheyenne, Shanley, and Red River all less than two games behind them in the standings.

“All of us are together, not harping on each other like we did in previous years.” said Sophomore third baseman Seth Wigestrand. “We’re all just sticking together. If one person does bad we all do bad, it’s one of those things.”

With the Regular Season coming to a close over the next few weeks, these players recognize that they have something special in West Fargo.

“Well softball has been at the top for years now. They’re a powerhouse over there.” senior Jaden Grefsrud said. “We lost a few key pieces this year but I think our guys have responded well to adversity. We’re playing really well right now so hopefully we can keep it going.”

“I know we’re really close and I know all the boys, they’ve been playing together for a long time too.” Lick said. “I think that’s just our dynamics. They’re sticking together, they’re working this year and it’s making it all better for the rest of us.”

While these teams are enjoying being the best in the East right now, they both share a familiar goal.

“The only thing that matters is the state tournament, where you end up there.” Grefsrud said. “EDC Championship, that’s cool, but you want to be on top at the end of the year.”

“That would be so cool if we both got to the state championship at the same time for both baseball and softball” Kackman said. “That would be really cool to bring both championships home.”

The Packers looking to recreate history this year... The last time one school won state in both baseball and softball was West Fargo back in 2017.

