Tips to save money on gas as prices increase

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Many local motorists are grappling with increasing gas prices.

“It’s a little bit more difficult thinking about how much it’s going to cost to travel different places,” said Jenna Berhow, a local motorist.

As gas in the FM area hits over $4, some are already cutting back costs to afford the rising prices.

“We spend a lot of money on eating out,” Berhow said. “I would also say cutting out miscellaneous things we spend money on like little items at the store.”

How can you save money on gas and get the most bang for your buck the next time you fill up your tank?

First, shop around. You may have to go the extra mile just to save a few cents.

Some gas stations in the FM have already reached $4.19 for regular.

As of Wednesday, you can fill up at Simonson’s on Main Avenue for $3.99.

The same goes for the Holiday gas station on Sheyenne Street in West Fargo.

You can also save some money if you have a membership with wholesale stores like Sam’s Club.

There, the price per gallon is $3.89 after the $.05 discount.

Once you fill up, there are also things you can do to help your vehicle get the most fuel mileage.

“From checking the air pressure in your tires and also not letting it run too long,” said Blake Kappes, the store manager at Tuffy Auto Service Center.

Experts also say keeping your vehicle well maintained can be a big help too.

“Every component of the vehicle will impact the fuel mileage,” Kappes said. ”Air filters can even affect your fuel mileage. You want to make sure your vehicle is breathing properly.”

Daily driving habits are also key.

Experts recommend slowing down and driving the speed limit.

It’s also suggested to use cruise control to help maintain a constant speed to save fuel.

