Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Shredding Event
Advertisement

‘Suspicious’ death of 13-year-old girl ruled a homicide, police say

Milana Li's death has been ruled a homicide by authorities in Oregon.
Milana Li's death has been ruled a homicide by authorities in Oregon.(Beaverton Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – The cause of death of a missing 13-year-old girl who was found dead under “suspicious” circumstances has been ruled a homicide by Oregon police.

Investigators began an investigation into sixth-grader Milana Li’s death following the discovery of her body around 3 p.m. Tuesday, KPTV reported. An autopsy performed on Li Wednesday confirmed the death was a homicide.

Officers say dozens of tips have been received from the community and investigators are following up on several leads.

Beaverton Police Department said investigators do not believe there is any continued threat to the community.

“When a 13-year-old is murdered in our community that’s obviously a tragic event that rocks our community and our police department,” Matt Henderson of the Beaverton Police Department said. “And I want our community to know that the full power of the Beaverton Police Department’s investigative staff is working this case. And we’re gonna find who did this to Milana.”

Prior to Li’s body being found, she had been reported missing around 1:10 p.m. Monday, May 9, by her mother. She was last seen alive at her apartment near the intersection of Southwest Murray Boulevard and Southwest Scholls Ferry Road around 4 p.m. Sunday evening

Officers are stressing this is an ongoing criminal investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cindy Herring at (503) 526-2280.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News - Two Alarm Fire Displaces Several People In South Fargo - May 12
UPDATE: Massive S. Fargo apartment fire displaces dozens of people
Family and friends held a prayer service for 18 year-old Tyler Schaefer of Beulah, ND. Tyler...
Body of missing Beulah teen recovered from Knife River
Brush mugshot
Former Moorhead social studies teacher arrested on child porn charges
A car crashes into a tree in front of a Fargo bank.
UPDATE: Driver taken to hospital after car smashes into tree
News - Lightning strike causes Detroit Lakes house fire
Report: Lightning strike causes Detroit Lakes house fire

Latest News

Fargo apartment fire on May 11
Apartment fire leaving many without homes
Mother of slain high school student opens up about her loss and search for answers.
‘Violence didn’t come from Joe’: Parents remember son killed in school fight
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal...
Senate confirms Powell for 2nd term as Fed fights inflation
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Biden speaks to baby formula manufacturers about shortage
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested Tuesday that Ukraine’s military is gradually...
Russian threats push Finland toward joining NATO alliance