South Fargo apartment fire displaces multiple people

Fire crews are investigating a two-alarm fire in the 600 block on 11th street South that has...
Fire crews are investigating a two-alarm fire in the 600 block on 11th street South that has displaced multiple people.(KVLY)
By Bobby Falat
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:01 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple fire agencies are on scene of a two-alarm fire in the 600 block of 11th Street South in Fargo that has displaced multiple people.

Crews responded just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, May 11. Fire could be seen coming from the attic of the building and impacting the third floor.

Officials say that no one was hurt, but they are searching the complex for any pets.

It’s unknown at this time how many people will be displaced.

Power to the entire apartment building has been turned off as investigators look for the cause.

