Roseau Schools investigate threat

School safety graphic
School safety graphic(MGN)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROSEAU, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Authorities and school officials in Roseau, MN investigated a threat made to another student.

The school district says a student made a threat to another student, that was then reported to the district. The school says it sent out a mass message to parents late on the evening of Wednesday, May 11 informing them of the alleged threat.

Parents reached out to Valley News Live questioning why law enforcement didn’t have an extra presence surrounding the schools.

Roseau Community School Superintendent Tom Jerome says the threat was deemed ‘not credible’ and classes continued as usual Thursday.

Neither local law enforcement nor school officials would comment on any action taken against the student that made the threat.

The City of Roseau’s Police Chief says their ‘usual’ patrols are out in the community.

