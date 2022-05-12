River debris collects at 12th Avenue North bridge in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Water is up to the bridge at 12th Avenue North near Mickelson Field in Fargo. This is the bridge that connects to 15th Avenue North in Moorhead.

Branches, logs and debris are becoming stuck due to the high river level. The Red River at Fargo has climbed back into moderate flood stage.

You can check the current river levels here and on the VNL Weather App.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.