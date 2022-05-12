Man dies after crashing into pond east of Waubun

WAUBUN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man has died after crashing his vehicle in Mahnomen County on Thursday, May 12.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a 68-year-old from Waubun was travelling east on Highway 113 near 173rd Avenue when the vehicle left the road, hit a guardrail and landed in a small pond in the south ditch.

According to the crash report, the airbags deployed during the crash, however, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

Authorities are withholding the man’s identity until family can be notified.

