Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Shredding Event
Advertisement

High water closes Lindenwood Park loop

Lindenwood Park in Fargo
Lindenwood Park in Fargo(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Park District has closed the Lindenwood Park loop because water levels have risen and are affecting the road.

Barricades have been placed to keep traffic away from these areas. The Fargo Park District has closed the loop that goes past the Main Shelter until further notice.

Lindenwood Park is located at 1905 Roger Maris Dr. in Fargo.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends held a prayer service for 18 year-old Tyler Schaefer of Beulah, ND. Tyler...
Body of missing Beulah teen recovered from Knife River
News - Two Alarm Fire Displaces Several People In South Fargo - May 12
UPDATE: Massive S. Fargo apartment fire displaces dozens of people
Brush mugshot
Former Moorhead social studies teacher arrested on child porn charges
A car crashes into a tree in front of a Fargo bank.
UPDATE: Driver taken to hospital after car smashes into tree
News - Lightning strike causes Detroit Lakes house fire
Report: Lightning strike causes Detroit Lakes house fire

Latest News

12th Ave/15th Ave North bridge in Fargo/Moorhead.
River debris collects at 12th Avenue North bridge in Fargo
6:00PM News May 12 - Part 1
6:00PM News May 12 - Part 1
6:00PM News May 12 - Part 2
6:00PM News May 12 - Part 2
6:00PM News May 12 - Part 3
6:00PM News May 12 - Part 3