High water closes Lindenwood Park loop

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Park District has closed the Lindenwood Park loop because water levels have risen and are affecting the road.

Barricades have been placed to keep traffic away from these areas. The Fargo Park District has closed the loop that goes past the Main Shelter until further notice.

Lindenwood Park is located at 1905 Roger Maris Dr. in Fargo.

