Harwood Fire and Rescue receives Chest Compression System

HARWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Harwood Area Fire and Rescue has a new piece of equipment thanks to a donation from a local company.

Family-owned Ellingson Companies decided to partner with the department to fund a project. The Harwood Fire and Rescue Board gave Ellingson Companies a “wish list” of items the department could use, based on order of importance and, and let them choose.

Ellingson Companies decided to donate a Lucas 3 Chest Compression System the department. The department says it’s a game changer.

“It gives extremely effective chest compressions throughout CPR, with very minimal effort by our responders. This device also allows members to administer electrical shocks via an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) while it continues giving compressions. This device can truly be a life saver.”

The device was unanimously chosen by the Ellingson Companies ownership and leadership team, as they work almost exclusively in rural settings where first responders may be scarce in numbers and often delayed in getting to them when they call for help.

