Concordia College Choir performs at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROME, ITALY (Valley News Live) - A chorus of beautiful voices from the Red River Valley sang to the heavens in the the most famous church in the world.

The renowned Concordia College Choir from Moorhead, MN performed at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome on Wednesday, May 11.

Students sang the below repertoire during mass at the Basilica:

Cantate Domino - Monteverdi

Angelus Domini - Gabrieli

We Bloomed in Spring - Edie Hill

Beautiful Savior - arr. F. Melius Christiansen

The stop at Vatican City was just one performance on a tour of Italy the choir is undertaking.

History of St. Peter’s: The church started construction in 1506 and it was completed in 1615. Dozens of popes, along with Pope St. Peter the Apostle are buried in papal tombs at the Basilica.

