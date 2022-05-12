Apartment fire leaving many without homes

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “The whole time I just wanted to get to my son,” said Sandra Hanson, a resident at Miranda apartment complex.

Sandra Hanson was at work in Pelican Rapids when she got a call from her son at home saying there was a fire in their apartment building.

And when she checked her security cameras, “I could hear the flames, so that’s what really got me going because I heard, I could hear the flames and all the smoke detectors in our apartment were going off,” she said.

The fire department was called to 605 11th St. South. When crews arrived, flames were shooting from the roof, engulfing the apartment complex.

In talking with neighbors, Hanson says they are unsure if the building’s fire alarms were working.

“She said she started listening and she heard the person on the 911 call saying there are no alarms, the alarms aren’t going off and nobody was out, and then some people were actually still sleeping in their beds when fire was on scene and started putting out the fire,” Hanson said.

Hanson has lived here with her children for 10 years.

“I wanted to stay here until I bought my own house because it’s, we do have a lot of good memories here,” she said.

She doesn’t know the extent of the damage or whether she’ll be able to recover any belongings.

Fargo Fire officials say the 12-unit complex will need ‘extensive’ repairs before anyone can move back in. For now, the next steps for Hanson are unclear.

“I don’t know where to begin to be honest with you, I’m just going to lean on friends and everyone around me because I have no idea where to begin right now,” she said.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Meanwhile, the Red Cross is providing temporary housing and financial assistance to the people who have been displaced.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.