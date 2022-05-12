Contests
3 people shot at Korean-owned hair salon

By KTVT Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DALLAS (KTVT) - Dallas police are investigating a shooting at a Korean-owned hair salon Wednesday afternoon.

Three people were shot but detectives say their injuries are not life-threatening.

According to investigators, a man entered the store, yelled something unintelligible, and opened fire.

The suspect was seen getting into a dark-colored van as he fled the scene.

Dallas police do not believe it was a hate crime incident, but the investigation is continuing.

