West Fargo Police Department’s Lt. Adam Gustafson to be honored at memorial

Lieutenant Adam Gustafson
Lieutenant Adam Gustafson(West Fargo Police Department)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo Police officer who died on duty will be honored Thursday at the North Dakota Peace Officer Memorial in Bismarck.

Lt. Adam Gustafson died on May 18, 2021 from a heart attack at the police station. His name will be added to the memorial alongside the 66 North Dakotans who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The West Fargo Police Department will also participate in National Law Enforcement Memorial Day at Lindenwood Park at 12 p.m. on Friday, May 13. A private memorial will be held at the West Fargo Police Department on Wednesday, May 18, to honor Lieutenant Gustafson.

