Unusually chilly spring keeping mosquitoes at bay for now

By Jaycie Dodd
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Mother Nature’s curveball of spring has kept people, animals, and insects on their toes in the Red River Valley. April 2022 saw near record-breaking rainfall, leading to significant flooding across the region.

The overflowing rivers and overland flooding can become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. According to Cass County Vector Control Director Ben Prather, the unusually cold temperatures have delayed mosquito larva from hatching.

“From what we are seeing right now it’s a little too soon for any mosquitoes to hatch, so that’s good news,” Prather explained, “But it’s starting to paint a picture of potentially bigger challenges as we head into late May and early June.”

The coming weeks are pivotal for how mosquito season will shape up. If the soggy weather pattern continues and localized flooding persists, mosquitoes could become a big problem. Prather says the standing water is especially attractive to the species that are the primary driver for West Nile Virus and other pathogens common in the valley.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

