Strong to severe storms possible Weds./Thurs.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - WEDNESDAY: Today is warmer with increasing humidity. There is a chance for s few strong thunderstorms early this afternoon that we will be watching, but the better chance for strong and severe storms comes later. Some of those storms later in the evening and Wednesday night could produce large hail to the size of golf balls, damaging wind gusts to 60 mph, and flash flooding.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY: Temperatures and humidity rise thanks to a persistent south wind bringing up moisture from the Gulf, gusting over 30 at times. We are keeping our eyes on a couple rounds of stronger storms starting around daybreak that could potentially bring severe weather to the region. All severe weather types are possible, with large hail 2+ inches, damaging wind to 75 mph, and a few tornadoes.

Keep an eye on the sky and your VNL weather app through the next 48 or so hours! Flash flooding is also a concern both today and Thursday with already high rivers and saturated soils

FRIDAY: As the storm system departs by Friday, temperatures drop back down into the upper 60s and low 70s with less humidity. There may still be a few showers lingering. Expect gusty winds to pick up Friday.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Temperatures drop a bit more by Saturday with many areas warming into the 60s. There exists another slight chance of isolated showers Saturday and perhaps a shower Sunday, but nothing substantial. Expect temperatures to drop below average Sunday with 50s and 60s for highs.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies join us for Monday of next week. Highs on Monday again warm into the 50s and 60s. We stay quiet on Tuesday, with temperatures looking to hover in that 60 degree range for most.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Increasing humidity. Chance of showers and storms this afternoon/evening. Some could be strong to severe with large hail, damaging wind, and heavy rain. High: 73.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY: Warm and humid. A couple rounds of strong/severe storms with large hail, damaging wind, a few tornadoes tornadoes, and heavy rain possible. Low: 59. High: 83.

FRIDAY: Becoming windy. Warm and less humid. A few lingering showers possible. Low: 56. High: 72.

SATURDAY: Cooler with a mix of sun and clouds. Slight chance of an isolated shower. Low: 53. High: 62.

SUNDAY: Even cooler with a few sprinkles possible. Low: 45. High: 60.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 42. High: 63.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 41. High: 61.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.