North Dakota educators to draft new English and Math standards

BISMARCK (Valley News Live) - State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said North Dakota educators will begin drafting new learning standards for math and English Language Arts/Literacy for the state’s K-12 students this summer.

The Department of Public Instruction says North Dakota educators can be part of the standards-writing process by visiting the K-12 Education Content Standards page on the NDDPI’s website. Applications are posted under the English Language Arts/Literacy and Mathematics K-12 menus. Completed applications must be emailed to dpiacademicsupp@nd.gov by May 31.

The standards provide a framework for what North Dakota students should know and be able to do at specific points during their progress through the K-12 education system. They were last updated in 2017. The standards are typically reviewed every five to seven years, Baesler said.

Generally, content standards outline what students should learn by the end of a school year, while the curriculum is a more detailed, day-to-day plan and resources for teaching that knowledge. Each school district’s school board, administrators, and teachers control the curriculum development process.

Committees will analyze North Dakota’s current English and mathematics standards, review results from a North Dakota teachers’ survey about them, and examine information from outside experts. The initial draft of the updated standards will be available for public comment, and a Content Standards Review Committee made up of parents, business people, and the general public will examine the draft.

“Our North Dakota Constitution requires the state to provide a uniform system of free public schools across the state,” Baesler said. “Our state academic content standards provide a common reference for student learning while leaving instructional control in the hands of our locally elected school boards, administrators, and educators.”

A separate educator committee is updating North Dakota’s Library and Technology Standards and soliciting public comments about them. The initial draft of the updated library and technology standards is posted on the Department of Public Instruction’s website. They were last revised in 2012.

