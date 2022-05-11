Former Moorhead social studies teacher arrested on child porn charges

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A former Moorhead teacher is behind bars after investigators say he uploaded several files online showing sexual abuse of children.

25-year-old Caleb Brush is charged with two felonies in Cass County District Court including promoting or directing an obscene sexual performance by a minor and possession of certain prohibited materials.

Recently unsealed court documents say the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipped off the Fargo Police Department on Feb. 3 to someone who was uploading suspected child porn on the app, Kik. Another Kik user had brought it to the app’s attention after court records say Brush uploaded 19 images in a group message and through private messages on June 13 and 14, 2021.

Subpoenas later pointed officers in the direction of Brush’s IP address at his Fargo apartment. In an interview with Brush, court documents say Brush admitted being the owner of the Kik account and to sharing child sexual abuse material with other users ‘in order to remain in the chatrooms.’ Brush denied having a sexual interest in the photos, and stated he only sent them as a result of being off his mental health medication, court documents state.

Court documents say forensic searches of Brush’s devices did not show any saved photos or videos of child porn.

However, investigators reviewed some of the files Brush allegedly shared. Court documents say the one video showed a 13-year-old girl being sexually abused, as well as two other sexually explicit videos of three girls younger than 9-years-old.

Public documents obtained by Valley News Live show Brush was hired by Moorhead Public Schools in Dec. 2021 as a social studies teacher at the Moorhead Alternative Learning Center. In a statement from school officials today, MPS states Brush is no longer employed with the district as of Feb. 23.

