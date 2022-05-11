Meal prices increasing for some in Fargo Public School District

FARGO (Valley News Live) - Many FPS parents will not only have to pay for school meals again next school year, they’ll have to pay even more than they have in the past.

Tuesday night, the school board voted to increase the cost of breakfasts and lunches for secondary students $8.75 each per year, per student. Therefore, a secondary student who eats both breakfast and lunch at school will be paying an additional $17.50 per year. Adult meals will also be more expensive. There will be no change to the prices for elementary students.

After a lengthy discussion, one board member suggested an amendment that would have kept prices as they were previously for students. -- only raising prices for adults. That amendment failed after a vote.

Board members are encouraging parents to once again fill out the free and reduced meal form for their students.

Despite receiving a waiver from the USDA due to the available fund balance, board members say the increase is due to the school’s need to not fall further behind where the school needs to be pricing-rise according to federal regulations. For more information on those USDA requirements, including a local meal price comparison chart, click here.

You can watch the full school board meeting here.

