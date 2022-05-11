Contests
Locals react to gas surpassing $4 in the FM area

By Nachai Taylor
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Gas has now surpassed $4 in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

“I have a 33-gallon tank so it costs me anywhere from $100 to $125,” said Lonnie Sucket, a local motorist.

Many locals are feeling it hit their pockets.

Its sticker shock,” said Sucket.

“It was $3.89 when I last checked, now its about $4.00,” said Trinity Chapin, another local motorist.

The cost is also taking a toll.

“With everyone paying bills and everything else going up in prices, I feel like its difficult and hard times right now,” said Chapin.

Some are choosing to down grade the type of gas they use.

“There’s times when I have to put regular gas in my vehicle. It really does show a difference using regular instead premium,” Chapin said.

They are also skipping out on opportunities to visit family.

“I wanted to go visit my home town recently over the weekend, just to see my family,” said Chapin. “I couldn’t see them. I haven’t seen them in five months. I couldn’t because of the gas prices.”

The increased price for gas is just one thing people are learning to live with.

“We can’t do anything about it. If you want to drive you will just have to pay,” Sucket said. “You just have to limit your runs do three or four errands in one time that’s the easiest to do.”

