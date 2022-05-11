MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A high risk sex offender is moving to Moorhead.

Randall Dean Adams will be living in the 1600 block of 4th Ave. N, Moorhead.

Adams engaged in sexual conduct and contact with an adult female he did not know. The conduct included verbally threatening to sexually assault the victim including sexual touching.

Adams completed his sentence on May 5th, 2022 and transitioned into the community the same day.

