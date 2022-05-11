Fargo Education Association endorses five candidates for school board

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Education Association appears to be looking for a change; it has endorsed five candidates for the Fargo Public School Board, none of which are incumbents. The candidates endorsed by the Association are Melissa Burkland, Katie Christensen, Greg Clark, Nyamal Dei, and Lyn Telford.

You can view the current Fargo School Board members HERE.

The Fargo Education Association says each of the candidates displays strong values needed to bring positive change to the district. Adding, they will effectively represent all stakeholders and base their decisions on what is most beneficial to the students.

“This group of candidates has diverse backgrounds, ideas, and skill sets that will benefit students, staff, and our entire community,” said Stephanie Schuster, a teacher at Ed Clapp Elementary. “Fargo Public Schools has always been lucky to have champions of public education, and if elected these candidates will continue that tradition.”

The Association also says each candidate brings with them unique life experiences that will offer varied perspectives to the Board. Kim Reger, Fargo Education Association President said, “Educators want the best candidates who are going to stand up for the students and teachers in our community. They also want members on the Board who will be transparent with community members and seek the best interest of the greater Fargo community. I am really proud of the committee’s process and feel confident recommending these individuals to our educators and our community.”

The five candidates received the Association’s endorsement after completing an interview process that included video conference interviews and written responses to questions. The nine-member team came to a unanimous decision that these five candidates would provide the best leadership to move Fargo Public Schools forward for students and the community.

Fargo residents will vote for school board members during the Primary Election in Cass County on June 14. Find information about how to vote absentee or in person HERE.

