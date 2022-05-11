Car smashes into tree along Fargo road

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo police responded to a crash in south Fargo involving a tree.

A vehicle smashed into a tree in front of the First International Bank and Trust at 45th St. and 40th Ave. S. around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 11.

The picture above shows serious damage to the vehicle involved.

At this time it’s unknown if anyone was seriously hurt or cited.

