Car smashes into tree along Fargo road
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo police responded to a crash in south Fargo involving a tree.
A vehicle smashed into a tree in front of the First International Bank and Trust at 45th St. and 40th Ave. S. around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 11.
The picture above shows serious damage to the vehicle involved.
At this time it’s unknown if anyone was seriously hurt or cited.
