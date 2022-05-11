Bobcat building third assembly plant in Minnesota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bobcat company is building a new assembly plant in Minnesota.

This will be it’s third location in the state.

The West Fargo-based manufacturer of farm and construction equipment says it expects the plant in the Twin Cities suburb of Rogers will be fully operational by the end of the next year.

Bobcat will hire more than 100 people for the new plant.

