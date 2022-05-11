Bemidji Fire Department investigating house fire

BEMIDJI, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Bemidji are investigating a house fire deemed suspicious.

Firefighters say they responded to the fire on the northwest part of town in Eckles township around 5 p.m. on Monday, May 9.

No flames were visible from the outside of the home, but when crews got inside they felt heat and eventually found the fire.

It took crews roughly 3 hours to completely knock down the flames.

No one was injured in the fire.

