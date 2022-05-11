Contests
Bemidji Fire Department investigating house fire

Damage was contained to the inside of the home.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BEMIDJI, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Bemidji are investigating a house fire deemed suspicious.

Firefighters say they responded to the fire on the northwest part of town in Eckles township around 5 p.m. on Monday, May 9.

No flames were visible from the outside of the home, but when crews got inside they felt heat and eventually found the fire.

It took crews roughly 3 hours to completely knock down the flames.

No one was injured in the fire.

