Bemidji Fire Department investigating house fire
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BEMIDJI, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Bemidji are investigating a house fire deemed suspicious.
Firefighters say they responded to the fire on the northwest part of town in Eckles township around 5 p.m. on Monday, May 9.
No flames were visible from the outside of the home, but when crews got inside they felt heat and eventually found the fire.
It took crews roughly 3 hours to completely knock down the flames.
No one was injured in the fire.
