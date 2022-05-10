Wilkin Co. Sheriff’s Office needs help locating missing woman

WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) -Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for Melissa Wolter Birnbaum.

Officials say they were contacted by family members who had been looking for the woman.

Wolter Birnbaum was last seen on Sunday. Authorities say around 8 a.m. the family was unable to locate the woman’s car.

They say the family did find Wolter Birnbaum’s phone and had searched known places where she would have gone, but did not find her.

Currently, it is unknown where the woman might be.

Wolter Birnbaum is driving a red 2013 Ford Focus.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts you are asked to contact the Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office at 218-643-8544.

