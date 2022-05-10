Voting information for upcoming Cass County election

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The 2022 Primary Election in Cass County is happening June 14. Several vote center locations will be available. Voters may also vote by absentee ballot.

Absentee ballots are only sent to people who have completed an application that has been verified by the Cass County Finance Office. If you are unsure if you have asked for an absentee ballot, call 701-241-5600.

There will be several ways to submit a ballot for the Primary Election:

Return an absentee ballot to the Cass County Finance Office via U.S. Postal Service, postmarked by June 13, 2022 (P.O. Box 2806, Fargo, ND 58108-2806). Return an absentee ballot via secure drop box by 5:00 p.m. on June 13, 2022. A secure drop box is located outside the Cass County Courthouse at 211 9th St. S. Fargo, ND. Vote in person early during the “Early Voting” period starting on June 6, 2022. A schedule and available polling locations for early voting can be found at www.casscountynd.gov/elections Vote in person on Election Day, June 14, 2022 between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. at the designated locations provided:

FargoDome - 1800 N. University Dr., Fargo



Fargo Civic Center - 207 4th St. N., Fargo



West Acres Mall – 3902 13th Ave. S., Fargo



Atonement Lutheran Church – 4601 S. University Dr., Fargo



DoubleTree Inn - 825 E. Beaton Dr., West Fargo



Horace Fire & Rescue Event Center – 413 Main St., Horace



Northern Cass School – 16021 18th St. SE., Hunter



Casselton Days Inn - 2050 Governor’s Dr., Casselton



Tower City Community Center – 507 Broadway St., Tower City

No matter how you vote, valid identification including your name, current residential address, and date of birth is required. Acceptable options include a North Dakota driver’s license, a nondriver’s identification card, ID issued by a tribal government, or a long-term care identification certificate.

More information about how voters can verify their voting information and address can be found at vote.nd.gov. If you are not able to update your current address before election day, you must bring a document such as a lease, utility bill, or bank statement showing a current residential address.

This information, and more, can be found at www.casscountynd.gov/elections.

